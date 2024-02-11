Uddhav Thackeray To Lead 'Jansamvad Yatra' In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tomorrow |

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray is embarking on a public dialogue tour of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections tomorrow (February 12).

During his visit, he will engage with residents from Gangapur-Ratnapur, Vaijapur, Kannada-Soygaon, and the East, West, and Central assembly constituencies of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Thackeray is scheduled to arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city by plane in the morning and engage with the public in Gangapur, Vaijapur, and Kannad assembly constituencies.

Later in the evening, he will convene a joint meeting of the East, West, and Central Legislative Assembly constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Accompanying Thackeray on the tour are Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, and Kishanchand Tanwani.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Saturday, Thackeray called for the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, citing concerns over the state's law and order situation. He also advocated for the imposition of President's rule and fresh elections in the state.

"We demand the dismissal of the Maharashtra government," Thackeray asserted, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly after a party leader was fatally shot in Dahisar on Thursday evening. The former chief minister further accused the state government of shielding criminals.