Two Separate Incidents Of Fund Misappropriation Surface In Nashik

In Nashik, two separate incidents involving employees engaging in fraudulent activities have resulted in financial turmoil for their employers, prompting legal action. Cases have been registered at Mhasrul and Gangapur police stations regarding these deceitful acts.

Sandeep Salpure (36), residing in Vrindavan Colony, Panchvati, filed a complaint against Nilesh Kumawat (25) of Bodhlenagar. Kumawat, employed as a supervisor at Mahindra Logistics Company, allegedly misappropriated a sum of ₹15.61 lakh between February 2023 and January 2024. It is alleged that Kumawat failed to deposit cash proceeds from the company's goods sales into the bank, resulting in significant financial loss. Mhasrul police are currently investigating the matter.

In another incident, a couple has been accused of embezzlement and stealing clothes from a laundry shop. Deepak Jadhav (47) from Sinnar filed a complaint against Akash Dhule and Prajwala Dhule, residents of Satpur Colony. The suspects are alleged to have embezzled ₹18,933 between April 2 and 4 while employed at a laundry on Gangapur Road. They purportedly accepted advance payments from customers but failed to hand over the money to Jadhav, the shop owner, while retaining the customers' clothes. Gangapur police have initiated investigations into this matter.