Maharashtra: Swine Flu Raises Head In Nashik, 1 Dead In Sinnar | Representative Image

In a concerning development, a 63-year-old woman from Datli village in Nashik's Sinnar taluka succumbed to swine flu during treatment. The Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) medical department has confirmed that there are two other patients in Nashik City who are currently stable.

The sudden rise in swine flu cases has sparked alarm among authorities. Swabs sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, have confirmed the diagnosis for these patients.

Dr Tanaji Chavan, the Medical Superintendent of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), has verified the presence of two swine flu cases within the city limits and the unfortunate death of a patient from Sinnar.

As authorities intensify their monitoring efforts and implement necessary precautions, residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.