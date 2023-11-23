 Two Farmers Missing After Falling Into Tunnel Linking Nira And Bhima Rivers
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Two farmers were missing after falling into a 300 feet deep tunnel linking the Nira and Bhima rivers in Pune district on Wednesday evening and search was on for them, officials said.

Anil Bapurao Narute and Ratilal Balbhim Narute were pulling up a submersible water pump through an open shaft of the tunnel near Akole village in Indapur tehsil when the rope snapped and they fell down, said a district administration official.

