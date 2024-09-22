Troubled by Pune's Potholes, President Murmu Appeals to Pune Police for Better Roads Ahead of PM Modi's Visit |

Pune, already infamous for potholes, is again making national headlines as President Murmu’s convoy encountered rough roads, prompting her to write a letter to the Pune Police.

President Murmu, who arrived on a two-day visit to the city on September 2, encountered these road hazards firsthand, prompting her office to issue a letter to the Pune Police, expressing dissatisfaction and demanding immediate action. PMC Road Department chief Aniruddha Pawaskar stated, "We have started the work as directed by the Pune Police, and all the work of patchwork, resurfacing, and the removal of speed breakers is ongoing and will be completed well before the PM's tour."

Urgent repairs sought

The city’s roads, particularly Ganesh Khind Road, have been plagued by potholes and traffic congestion due to ongoing metro and flyover construction from Shivajinagar to Hinjawadi.

Moreover, in the letter, the President’s office highlighted the urgency of addressing the pothole problem before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on September 26. This communication has initiated much activity within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PM Modi is set to visit Pune on September 26. To address the pothole problem before his arrival, the Pune Police sent a letter to the municipal commissioner urging prompt action. Considering the President’s displeasure, the PMC has been instructed to ensure that the roads are repaired ahead of the PM’s visit, during which he will inaugurate the Shivajinagar to Swargate Metro line.

Residents speak up

Residents have been raising the issue of potholes for years, claiming they receive only temporary solutions from the civic body, with nothing concrete done in this regard. Every monsoon, the roads become rivers, and the people bear the brunt of it.

Mukund Kirdat, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, said, “Due to a truck falling into a sinkhole near the city post, BJP's Murlidhar Mohol criticized the opposition, accusing them of defaming Pune city. However, even the President of India has expressed displeasure over the potholes in Pune. So, will they also claim that the President is defaming Pune? Pune is known as a city of potholes, a city of traffic congestion, a city of rising pollution, a city of the koyta gang and hooliganism—not because the opposition spread such fame, but because this is the achievement of the so-called ‘triple-engine’ government.”

“The issue of potholes and traffic congestion predates even the discussions on Smart City. Every time there is an announcement that all potholes will be filled within 15-20 days, but no real concern is shown about the quality of work. Contractors are given exemptions from the clauses regarding the accountability of their work, and bribes are taken. This system has been going on for many years. Even when politicians are not involved in Pune, the administration does nothing differently, as has been observed in the last two to three years. Hence, what is fundamentally needed is the political will to insist on quality work from contractors and ensure proper implementation,” added Mukund.

Soumya Kumari, a resident of Lohegaon, expressed her frustration and said, “The conditions of the roads in our locality are the worst. Due to the bad roads, our vehicles need frequent servicing, which causes a hole in our pockets. We are paying heavy taxes, yet we have to struggle for basic amenities like proper, pothole-free roads. Every year, the PMC does the repairing work, but the quality of the material used is questionable. They do shabby work, and we are facing the consequences of it.”

Another resident, Ranjeet Singh, said, “The entire city is filled with potholes. There are so many accidents happening because of the bad conditions of the roads. There’s no space where you can use your bicycle for a daily commute. The roads are narrow, and the PMPML buses, cars, and heavy vehicles occupy most of the space, leaving hardly any room for people using bicycles. The conditions are so pathetic that no matter how skilled a rider you are, you will meet with an accident due to the potholes everywhere.”