Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of September 21 | File Photo

Pune has reported a sharp spike in vector-borne diseases. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department recorded 251 dengue-positive cases, 225 chikungunya cases and 100 cases of Zika virus as of September 21. PMC this year started surveillance and containment activities for vector-borne diseases even after suspected cases were reported, unlike after confirmed cases.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Madhukar Borade, said, "We are holding a meeting to discuss the rising cases of chikungunya and dengue. We have increased vector-borne disease surveillance and containment after the guidance of experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the National Center for Vector-Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC)- the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the state Health Department."

Dr Rekha Sharma, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall, Wanowrie, said, "Both the diseases are transmitted by Aedes mosquito, and although their symptoms can overlap, they require specific strategies for effective treatment. On an average 2-3 patients diagnosed with dengue and chikungunya are being treated at Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie,"

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, "PMC has collected a penalty of Rs 7.21 lakh and issued notices to 2,048 people over breeding grounds."