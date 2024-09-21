 Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of September 21
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of September 21

Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of September 21

PMC has collected a penalty of Rs 7.21 lakh and issued notices to 2,048 people over breeding grounds

Indu BhagatUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of September 21 | File Photo

Pune has reported a sharp spike in vector-borne diseases. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department recorded 251 dengue-positive cases, 225 chikungunya cases and 100 cases of Zika virus as of September 21. PMC this year started surveillance and containment activities for vector-borne diseases even after suspected cases were reported, unlike after confirmed cases.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Madhukar Borade, said, "We are holding a meeting to discuss the rising cases of chikungunya and dengue. We have increased vector-borne disease surveillance and containment after the guidance of experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the National Center for Vector-Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC)- the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the state Health Department."

Read Also
PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court-Swargate Stretch On Sept 26, Lay Foundation Stones...
article-image

Dr Rekha Sharma, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall, Wanowrie, said, "Both the diseases are transmitted by Aedes mosquito, and although their symptoms can overlap, they require specific strategies for effective treatment. On an average 2-3 patients diagnosed with dengue and chikungunya are being treated at Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie,"

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, "PMC has collected a penalty of Rs 7.21 lakh and issued notices to 2,048 people over breeding grounds."

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22
Bombay HC Orders Mumbai University To Hold Senate Elections On Sept 22
Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Commuters Raise Concerns Over Uneven Ride On Samruddhi Mahamarg Between Shirdi & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
‘I Sleep In My Car’: Srimad Ramayana Fame Vaidehi Nair On Juggling Between Two Shows (Exclusive)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Apprentice Admit Card OUT; Download Now
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend For Telling Wife, Mother About His Drinking Habit In Hadapsar

Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend For Telling Wife, Mother About His Drinking Habit In Hadapsar

Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of...

Pune Sees Surge In Vector-Borne Diseases: Dengue Cases At 251, Chikungunya Reaches 225 As Of...

Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery...

Pune Crime: Woman, Aided By Lover, Murders Husband In Karve Nagar, Tries To Pass Off As Robbery...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight Toxic Work Culture After Speaking With Parents Of Ernst &...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight Toxic Work Culture After Speaking With Parents Of Ernst &...

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes...

Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Announces 11 Candidates For Maharashtra Elections 2024; 1st List Includes...