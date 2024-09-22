 Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Wadgaon Sheri, Tragic Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Wadgaon Sheri, Tragic Video Goes Viral

Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Wadgaon Sheri, Tragic Video Goes Viral

The names of the deceased and injured youths are yet to be released. According to the information received, a procession took place at Anand Park in the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune on Sunday morning, with many participants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Wadgaon Sheri, Tragic Video Goes Viral |

In what can be termed a tragic repetition of a youth dying during the Ganpati procession last year, a youth died due to electric shock in Pune's Wadgaon Sheri area while waving a flag during the Eid-e-Milad procession on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, two youths had climbed onto a DJ truck and were hoisting a flag when the flag accidentally came into contact with high-voltage electric wires. The names of the deceased and injured youths are yet to be released. According to the information received, a procession took place at Anand Park in the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune on Sunday morning, with many participants.

Two of the youths climbed onto the DJ and were waving a flag. Suddenly, the flag made contact with the electric wires, causing both youths on the DJ to be electrocuted. One died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured. The incident has caused considerable commotion in the area. Police are in the process of filing a case regarding the matter.

In the video of the tragic incident, which went viral, the lifeless body of the youth is seen with smoke coming from it after the shock.

FPJ Shorts
Hidden Cancer Risk In Your Genes? Here's What The New Study Reveals
Hidden Cancer Risk In Your Genes? Here's What The New Study Reveals
'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese
'Australia On Track To Be 1st Country To Eliminate Cervical Cancer,' Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese
'It Will Cost You Big Time': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray WARNS Maharashtra Theatre Owners Against Screening Pakistani Film The Legend Of Maula Jatt
'It Will Cost You Big Time': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray WARNS Maharashtra Theatre Owners Against Screening Pakistani Film The Legend Of Maula Jatt
UKPSC To Conduct Principal Recruitment Exam On September 29; Check Important Guidelines Here
UKPSC To Conduct Principal Recruitment Exam On September 29; Check Important Guidelines Here

Processions and electrocution deaths

Electrocution deaths during processions are very common. Last year, a student died of electrocution in Cuttack, Odisha, while transporting an idol of Lord Ganesha. In 2023, four persons were electrocuted to death, and nine others were injured during a Moharram procession in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

The cops had already warned about the danger of the overhead wires.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in...

Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in...

‘Sirf Naam Hi Kaafi Hai’: Devendra Fadnavis Praises Naam Foundation's 10 Years of Social Work

‘Sirf Naam Hi Kaafi Hai’: Devendra Fadnavis Praises Naam Foundation's 10 Years of Social Work

Sinkhole at Pune City Post Office Caused by Century-Old Well, Confirms PMC

Sinkhole at Pune City Post Office Caused by Century-Old Well, Confirms PMC

Pune: Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication Earns Prestigious 'A' Grade from...

Pune: Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication Earns Prestigious 'A' Grade from...

Pune: 'Meta Awakening’ Concert Inspires Self-Discovery and Spiritual Realization Through Science...

Pune: 'Meta Awakening’ Concert Inspires Self-Discovery and Spiritual Realization Through Science...