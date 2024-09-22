Pune: Youth Electrocuted After Climbing Atop DJ and Waving Flag During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Wadgaon Sheri, Tragic Video Goes Viral |

In what can be termed a tragic repetition of a youth dying during the Ganpati procession last year, a youth died due to electric shock in Pune's Wadgaon Sheri area while waving a flag during the Eid-e-Milad procession on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, two youths had climbed onto a DJ truck and were hoisting a flag when the flag accidentally came into contact with high-voltage electric wires. The names of the deceased and injured youths are yet to be released. According to the information received, a procession took place at Anand Park in the Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune on Sunday morning, with many participants.

Two of the youths climbed onto the DJ and were waving a flag. Suddenly, the flag made contact with the electric wires, causing both youths on the DJ to be electrocuted. One died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured. The incident has caused considerable commotion in the area. Police are in the process of filing a case regarding the matter.

In the video of the tragic incident, which went viral, the lifeless body of the youth is seen with smoke coming from it after the shock.

Processions and electrocution deaths

Electrocution deaths during processions are very common. Last year, a student died of electrocution in Cuttack, Odisha, while transporting an idol of Lord Ganesha. In 2023, four persons were electrocuted to death, and nine others were injured during a Moharram procession in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

The cops had already warned about the danger of the overhead wires.