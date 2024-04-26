TRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS) | Tejal Ghorpade

In a tragic incident in Nashik, a horse died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Friday afternoon.

According to the information received, a vehicle hit a white horse near Trimbak Naka signal at around 1:30pm. The vehicle driver escaped the scene. However, the animal was badly injured. Its owner, who was taking him for a wedding ceremony, and the people who had gathered around immediately contacted the government veterinary hospital.

The horse was lying in a pool of blood, while the doctors and veterinary staff tried to save its life. Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding and the impact of the vehicle, the horse died.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Sarkarwada Police Station.