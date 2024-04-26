 TRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS)

TRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS)

A case has been registered in this regard at the Sarkarwada Police Station

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
TRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS) | Tejal Ghorpade

In a tragic incident in Nashik, a horse died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Friday afternoon.

According to the information received, a vehicle hit a white horse near Trimbak Naka signal at around 1:30pm. The vehicle driver escaped the scene. However, the animal was badly injured. Its owner, who was taking him for a wedding ceremony, and the people who had gathered around immediately contacted the government veterinary hospital.

Read Also
WATCH: MNS Stages Protest Over Poor Food Quality At Pune University Canteen
article-image

The horse was lying in a pool of blood, while the doctors and veterinary staff tried to save its life. Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding and the impact of the vehicle, the horse died.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Sarkarwada Police Station.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Man Celebrates Last Day At 'Toxic Job' With Dhols Outside Office, Pranks Manager
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shots Fired During Yatra Planning Meeting In Nashik, 1 Injured

Shots Fired During Yatra Planning Meeting In Nashik, 1 Injured

Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day

Nashik Police Crack Down On Helmet & Seat Belt Violations, Collect ₹1.16 Lakh In A Day

Maharashtra: Filing Of Nomination Forms For Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats Begins

Maharashtra: Filing Of Nomination Forms For Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats Begins

TRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS)

TRAGIC! Horse Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Nashik (PHOTOS)

Maharashtra Village Boycotts Lok Sabha Elections Over Issue Of Encroachments

Maharashtra Village Boycotts Lok Sabha Elections Over Issue Of Encroachments