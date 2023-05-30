 Traffic Congestion at Aundh Road - Khadki Junction: Siddharth Shirole holds meeting with officials
To address this issue, a joint meeting was conducted among the departments to develop a comprehensive plan and find a suitable solution for the traffic congestion at the junction on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, in a meeting with Pune District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday, discussed various issues in his constituency, with particular emphasis on the persistent traffic congestion problem at the Aundh Road - Khadki Railway Station Junction.

"The continuous traffic jam at this junction has been a source of inconvenience and time wastage for the citizens," Shirole said.

In response to numerous complaints, a thorough site inspection was carried out by Shirole, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police from the Traffic Department, Pune Municipal Road Department Officer, AFK (Ammunition Factory Khadki) Officer, and the Chief Executive Officer of Khadki Cantonment Board.

Comprehensive plan soon

"During the inspection, it became evident that there was a lack of coordination among AFK, Defense Estate Office, Khadki Cantonment Board, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department regarding the ownership of the road," he added.

To address this issue, a joint meeting was conducted among these departments to develop a comprehensive plan and find a suitable solution for the traffic congestion at the junction on Tuesday. Shirole expressed confidence that with the implementation of the plan, the issue would be resolved effectively.

