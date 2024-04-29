Pune: Southern Command Inaugurates Samvidhan Udyan, Check PHOTOS |

The city of Pune witnessed a historic moment as the much-awaited inauguration of Samvidhan Udyan took place on April 27, under the presence of Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command. The event marked a significant milestone in the rejuvenation and enhancement of the urban landscape of Pune.

Upgraded landscaping and greenery

The newly inaugurated Samvidhan Udyan in Pune boasts upgraded landscaping and greenery, offering a tranquil and visually appealing ambiance. At its heart lies a Parliament Structure symbolising the Constitution, accentuated by strategic lighting. Surrounding this central feature, the park has been developed to include artwork inspired by the 22 chapters of the Constitution of India along the curved wall of the clock tower. Additionally, pathways have been constructed along the Clock Tower, illuminated by accompanying lighting, enhancing accessibility and the overall aesthetic appeal of the park.

The Army Commander, in his address, commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders and emphasised the importance of the spirit of constitution in the hearts of everyone in fostering community well-being. His presence underscored the unwavering commitment to the Constitution of India and the creation of inclusive public spaces for the citizens of Pune.

The successful inauguration of Samvidhan Udyan stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to progressive urban development and community-centric initiatives. The vibrant green oasis promises to be an enduring symbol of civic pride and a valuable asset for the residents of Pune for generations to come.