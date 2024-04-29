VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Host Free Health Checkup & Blood Donation Camp In Pune |

Team SRK Pune, a Shah Rukh Khan fan club in the city, organised a free health checkup and blood donation camp on Sunday at Zenith Clinic in Karve Nagar.

Watch Video:

"Team SRK Pune organises charitable events annually, particularly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. We do this to support Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is Shah Rukh's team," said Harshal Sonavane, Founder & Admin, Team SRK Pune.

"We had over 100 blood donors. We extend our gratitude to them. Many individuals from Karve Nagar also availed themselves of the free health checkup. It was quite a successful camp," he added.

"It's heartening to witness such a large turnout for blood donation, especially considering the current need and shortage of blood in Pune," remarked Dr Sayyamma Shaikh, Founder, Zenith Clinic.

Check out the photos below:

Last December, Team SRK Pune organised a screening of Shah Rukh's film 'Dunki' at the City Pride Multiplex on Satara Road. More than 700 die-hard fans of the actor had gathered to create an electric atmosphere.