Police action against protesting wrestlers: NCP, Congress hit streets in Pune

The NCP held a protest at Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. |

Pune City Congress Committee and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took to the streets in a strong denouncement of the police's treatment of top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. The Congress organized an Aakrosh Rally, while the NCP staged a protest at Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk in the city.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon during their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor. They had called for a women's Mahapanchayat at the new Parliament building at a time when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress rally

The Congress rally started from Bata's shop on MG Road to the Ambedkar statue in Pune Camp. Arvind Shinde (President, Pune City District Congress), Mohan Joshi, Abhay Chhajed, Sangeeta Tiwari, Kamal Vyavaye, Latatai Rajguru, Sujata Shetty, Rafiq Shaikh, Neeta Rajput, Virendra Kirad, Rajnitai Tribhuvan, all block presidents and Congress workers in large numbers participated in the rally.

The Congress rally commenced from Bata's shop on MG Road, culminating at the Ambedkar statue in Pune Camp. Notable figures such as Arvind Shinde (President, Pune City District Congress), Mohan Joshi, Abhay Chhajed, Sangeeta Tiwari, Kamal Vyavaye, Latatai Rajguru, Sujata Shetty, Rafiq Shaikh, Neeta Rajput, Virendra Kirad, Rajnitai Tribhuvan, along with block presidents and Congress workers, participated in large numbers.

NCP Protest on FC Road

Simultaneously, the NCP held a protest at Gopal Krishna Gokhale Chowk, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. NCP City President Prashant Jagtap addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the women athletes were seeking justice against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of serious charges of injustice and sexual abuse. Jagtap expressed concern over the administration's attempts to suppress the protest and called for the suspension of the policemen involved.

City President Prashant Jagtap, Spokesman Pradeep Deshmukh, Ravindra Malvadkar, Pramit Gore, Rupesh Sant, Anjali Lotke, Alim Sheikh Rupali Bibwe, Ajay Pawar, Payal Chavan, Bhakti Kumhar, Rishikesh Kadu, Gajanan Londhe, and numerous wrestlers and sportsmen were present during the protest, emphasizing the significance of the athletes' fight for justice.