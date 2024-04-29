 Nashik: Centre's Onion Export Announcement Misleading, Claim Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Centre's Onion Export Announcement Misleading, Claim Farmers

Nashik: Centre's Onion Export Announcement Misleading, Claim Farmers

Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Farmers' Association, expressed disappointment, accusing the government of consistently deceiving onion farmers

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Government Greenlights Export Of 99,150 MT Of Onions | File Photo

The Centre has allowed the export of 99,150 MT of onion to six neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. However, farmers are claiming that this announcement is misleading, as no official notification has been issued yet.

The central government's announcement of the onion export ban in early December caused a surge in domestic onion supply, leading to a drastic drop in onion prices from ₹4,000 to ₹1,000 per quintal. Despite farmers expecting a lift on the export ban, the absence of an official notification has deepened their dissatisfaction.

Read Also
Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Meets Rival Adhalrao Patil at Event, Touches His Feet as Latter Listens to His...
article-image

Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Farmers' Association, expressed disappointment, accusing the government of consistently deceiving onion farmers. He highlighted the stagnation in onion prices over the past two decades, despite inflation significantly impacting farmers' livelihoods.

In response to the government's actions, representatives from various farmers' organisations convened a meeting at the Lasalgaon Bazaar Committee, where loud slogans were raised against the central government. The meeting, held under the guidance of Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee director Jaydutt Holkar, underscored the collective discontent among farmers and warned of impending agitation against the export ban decision.

Read Also
Pune Sizzles as Heatwave Peaks: Temperatures Soar to 43.3°C in Koregaon Park
article-image

Officials from the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Ryat Kranti Shetkari Sanghatana, Chhawa Kranti Sanghatana, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were among those signalling a unified stance against the central government's policies affecting onion farmers.

"The government was supposed to lift the export ban on March 31, but unfortunately, on March 22, the government imposed a ban on exports for an undefined period. Now, the government has only made an announcement of 99,150 MT of exports to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Bahrain, and other countries under the quota system. This is just an attempt by the government to pacify farmers in the onion belt and nothing more. This is misleading as no notification has been issued by the central government in this regard," Dighole said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Centre's Onion Export Announcement Misleading, Claim Farmers

Nashik: Centre's Onion Export Announcement Misleading, Claim Farmers

Pune: Southern Command Inaugurates Samvidhan Udyan, Check PHOTOS

Pune: Southern Command Inaugurates Samvidhan Udyan, Check PHOTOS

Nashik News: Friends Attacked With Sharp Weapon Over Old Rivalry

Nashik News: Friends Attacked With Sharp Weapon Over Old Rivalry

Nashik's Water Crisis Worsens As Trench Digging Proposal Awaits Approval

Nashik's Water Crisis Worsens As Trench Digging Proposal Awaits Approval

Nashik: NMC Cracks Down On City Encroachments

Nashik: NMC Cracks Down On City Encroachments