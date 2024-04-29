Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Meets Rival Adhalrao Patil at Event, Touches His Feet as Latter Listens to His Whole Speech |

As the polls draw near, campaign activities by political parties are gaining momentum in Pune district. Candidates are not only visiting hills and playgrounds but also attending religious programs.

In one such event, Shirur Lok Sabha candidates, Dr Amol Kolhe (NCP-SP) and his opponent from Ajit Pawar's group, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, came face to face.

When Dr Kolhe arrived, Patil was delivering a speech. After Patil's speech ended, Dr Kolhe humbly bowed down at his feet. Patil stopped and listened to Dr Kolhe's entire speech at the event before leaving for the next venue.

'Elections come and go..'

The event took place during a Harinam Saptah in Vada village in Shirur. Kolhe was also seen serving prasad to attendees.

In his speech, Dr Kolhe emphasized the importance of purity in speech, behaviour, and intention. "Elections come and go, positions come and go, but the person within must endure," he added.

Drawing from spiritual teachings, he urged voters to prioritise Maharashtra's pride and recognise the pivotal role of the upcoming election in shaping the nation's trajectory.

Reflecting on the rising cost of essential commodities, such as gas cylinders, he urged voters to contemplate the nation's well-being before casting their vote.

Dr Kolhe appealed for voters to consider the future of the country and said, "When the country survives, religion survives, and the path from the one to God includes the country in between, so vote for the future of the country."