Pune Sizzles as Heatwave Peaks: Temperatures Soar to 43.3°C in Koregaon Park |

The heatwave continues to grip Pune, with the Koregoan Park area recording its hottest day of the year on March 28, with a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 43.0 degrees Celsius with mainly clear skies from April 29 to May 05.

In the NDA region of Pune, temperatures have soared to 40.0 degrees Celsius, while the IMD forecast predicts the mercury to touch 43.0 degrees Celsius between April 29 and May 5 for the area.

The Lohegaon airport region has recorded a temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Pashan records temp above 40 degrees Celsius

In the Pashan region, the maximum temperature reached 41.0 degrees Celsius, with predictions indicating a rise to 43.0 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Similarly, the Shivajinagar region recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, with a predicted maximum of 43.0 degrees Celsius and mainly clear skies.

As the heatwave persists, health experts advise citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid exposure to the sun, especially during the afternoon, to prevent sunstroke.

The National Program on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) issued a Public Health Advisory for extreme heatwaves, advising citizens to drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty, and to carry drinking water while traveling, as thirst may not accurately indicate dehydration.