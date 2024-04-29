This Punekar Has Special Request for PM Narendra Modi: Look Down From Helicopter At Deteriorating Mula-Mutha |

Pune, known for its hills and pleasant weather, is now in the news for river beautification project and a road cutting through a beloved city hill.

As the Lok Sabha Polls approach, the issues of Balbharti-Paud Road and Riverfront Development Projects garner attention and assurance from Pune Lok Sabha candidates of political parties.

Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the city for the campaign rally for the 4 Lok Sabha seats in the district, a Punekar took to X and requested him to take a look at the rivers in the city.

Fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya, who tweeted about the deteriorating condition of city rivers, stated that they have turned into nullahs.

"Dear @narendramodi, I heard you are coming to Pune today. That’s great. If you are coming via helicopter, look below, or if you are coming via your car, do look outside the window; you will see these rivers of Pune. Yes, they are rivers, not sewage, Nala. Trust me. You won't believe it, but they are our rivers; many of us get water directly from them. I don’t know if river cleaning or controlling pollution comes under you, but today, in your speech/meeting, speak about it. Because in the last 12 years, I have only seen these rivers going towards deterioration. I hope you have a great visit to Pune," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Well, he wasn't the lone person on X who spoke about it. Reacting to his tweet, another user commented, "It's not like Pune have no money to clean the river but they ignore it Ohh sorry They ignore everything - traffic, footpaths, parking, construction etc., Govt. Intentionally inflate the flat price in cities. We are buying 3 crore flat on emi, that's how aspirational India live (sic)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While another one wrote this:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi is in Pune on Monday, April 29, to campaign for the Mahayuti candidates of the four Lok Sabha constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne) and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao). He is holding a rally at Race Course Ground, and nearly 2 lakh people were expected to attend to hear his speech.

