Pune: PMC launches app for builders to book treated water tankers to use for construction | FP

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a mobile application called 'PMC STP Water Tanker System' to facilitate the demand and supply of treated sewage water for construction purposes. The app was launched by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The app allows developers to submit requests for treated water, which has been made mandatory for construction activities in the city.

How to use it?

Annirudha Pawaskar, the chief engineer in charge of the civic water supply department, stated that developers must register on the app and provide details of their construction sites. Water tanker owners who are interested in transporting treated sewage water have already registered with the service. Developers need to identify the tanker owner and make the necessary payment to refill their tankers.

Use of drinking water banned in construction activities

The use of drinking water, borewell water, and well water for construction activities is strictly prohibited in city, and PMC will take action against developers who do not comply with this requirement. The decision applies to both private and government construction projects in the city. This measure was taken due to the depletion of water levels in the dams supplying water to Pune during the summer season. At present, the Civic Body has announed day wise water cuts in areas of the city to avoid any probable water scarcity in the city.

The state government has urged local authorities to use available water resources carefully, considering predictions of reduced and delayed monsoon rainfall this year.