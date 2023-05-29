 Pune: Hailstorms, rain, and thunderstorms hit parts of the city (Video)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad were hit by a hailstorm and heavy rain, causing disruption and chaos in the city on Monday. Areas like Aundh, Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, New Sangvi, and Wakad witnessed hailstorms, leaving residents surprised. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted lightning and light to moderate rain for the district.

This brought temporary relief to the city, which had been grappling with high temperatures in recent days. However, the heavy rain and thunderstorms also resulted in chaos, as many people found themselves stranded on the roads while commuting from work or college.

Punekars took to social media, particularly Twitter, to share videos of rain, hailstorm, traffic snarls and waterlogging caused by the downpour.

The IMD has further predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h at isolated places today, with light rain and thundershowers likely tomorrow.

