TP Shenoy Honoured With ‘Icon Of Soy Value Chain’ Award

The Soybean Processors’ Association of India (SOPA) organised the International Soya Conclave at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on October 7 and 8, 2025. The event brought together leading national and multinational companies engaged in soybean production, processing, and marketing.

During the award ceremony held on October 8, TP Shenoy was conferred with the prestigious award of ‘Icon of Soy Value Chain’. The citation lauded his visionary leadership in integrating small landholder farmers, developing Marathwada into a soybean hub, and pioneering innovative value chain models.

The award was presented by Dr Davish Jain, Chairman of SOPA, in the presence of Naresh Goenka, Vice-Chairman; DN Pathak, Executive Director, SOPA; Vijay Paul Sharma; and Dr Gopal Krishna Sood, among other dignitaries.

Shenoy, who served as Head of Agri Services Operations at ADM Agro Industries India Pvt. Ltd. for nearly 25 years, played a pivotal role in transforming Maharashtra, particularly the Marathwada region, into a major soybean production hub.

Under his leadership, the area under soybean cultivation expanded significantly across Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed districts, with productivity levels surpassing the national average.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Shenoy has contributed extensively to agricultural policy and development. He served on the Committee on Agriculture at FICCI, was a member of the Management Committee of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, and participated in several consultative groups on the soybean value chain in Maharashtra. He was also invited by the World Economic Forum as a Vision Leader for its global initiative, “New Vision for Agriculture 2020,” for three consecutive years.

Expressing gratitude upon receiving the honour, Shenoy credited the achievement to collective teamwork involving progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), NGOs, State Agricultural Universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare in the Marathwada region.