 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Industries To Report CSR Spending
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Industries To Report CSR Spending

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Industries To Report CSR Spending | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami urged industries to utilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for development and present the information about CSR to the district administration.

He was speaking during a meeting held with representatives of industries at the district collectorate on Tuesday. The representatives informed about the CSR being utilised for development works in the district and the funds utilised for it.

ZP CEO Ankit, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) regional officer Amit Bhamre and others were present.

Swami said the industries should inform the district administration about the sectors in which CSR funds are being used, the works completed through it, and the works to be done in the future. The information must be provided to the administration. Hence, all industries should provide the information accordingly.

It will help the administration to plan development works and utilise the funds for future works, Swami mentioned.

