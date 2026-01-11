Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During BJP’s PCMC Campaign | VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A fire broke out in a building in the Bhosari area during a rally held by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. The incident occurred on Sunday evening around 7:00 PM.

The rally was organised on Sunday night to campaign for BJP candidates in the Bhosari assembly constituency for the upcoming PCMC elections scheduled on 15th January. While the rally was in progress, a sudden fire erupted in a nearby building. Within moments, the fire took on a fierce form.

As there was a tower situated on top of the building, there was a risk of significant damage. PCMC’s Fire Department engines arrived at the scene promptly, and the personnel extinguished the fire immediately.

It is speculated that the fire was caused by firecrackers set off to welcome Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

After Devendra Fadnavis’s visit, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also be in the Bhosari area. He is campaigning for the Bhosari Assembly constituency candidates for the upcoming PCMC elections from the NCP.

As these two events were happening with no break, the Fire Brigade worked against time as the chaos ensued after the fire resulted in traffic congestion in the area. The fire department and the police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.