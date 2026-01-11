 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During BJP’s PCMC Campaign | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During BJP’s PCMC Campaign | VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During BJP’s PCMC Campaign | VIDEO

The rally was organised on Sunday night to campaign for BJP candidates in the Bhosari assembly constituency for the upcoming PCMC elections scheduled on 15th January. While the rally was in progress, a sudden fire erupted in a nearby building. Within moments, the fire took on a fierce form

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During BJP’s PCMC Campaign | VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A fire broke out in a building in the Bhosari area during a rally held by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. The incident occurred on Sunday evening around 7:00 PM.

Watch Video:

The rally was organised on Sunday night to campaign for BJP candidates in the Bhosari assembly constituency for the upcoming PCMC elections scheduled on 15th January. While the rally was in progress, a sudden fire erupted in a nearby building. Within moments, the fire took on a fierce form.

As there was a tower situated on top of the building, there was a risk of significant damage. PCMC’s Fire Department engines arrived at the scene promptly, and the personnel extinguished the fire immediately.

FPJ Shorts
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
GG Vs DC: Sophie Devine Misses First-Ever WPL Century; Dismissed On 95 Against Delhi Capitals | VIDEO
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
Mumbai: Vasai, Erangal Churches Celebrate Annual Feast Days Honouring St Gonsalo Garcia
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
VIDEO: Sophie Devine Slams Sneh Rana For 32 Runs In Most Expensive Over In WPL History In Navi Mumbai Mayhem
ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12
ISRO To Launch First Mission Of 2026 With PSLV-C62 From Sriharikota On January 12

It is speculated that the fire was caused by firecrackers set off to welcome Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Emerges As Cybercrime ‘Earning Hotspot’ As Fraud Losses Touch ₹400...
article-image

After Devendra Fadnavis’s visit, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also be in the Bhosari area. He is campaigning for the Bhosari Assembly constituency candidates for the upcoming PCMC elections from the NCP.

As these two events were happening with no break, the Fire Brigade worked against time as the chaos ensued after the fire resulted in traffic congestion in the area. The fire department and the police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Forest Department Cracks Down On Illegal Parrot Trade In Pune; Six Birds Rescued

Maharashtra Forest Department Cracks Down On Illegal Parrot Trade In Pune; Six Birds Rescued

Nanded: Unidentified Body Found Inside Bag In Sahastrakund Water Body, Police Probe On

Nanded: Unidentified Body Found Inside Bag In Sahastrakund Water Body, Police Probe On

11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar From Jan 28...

11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar From Jan 28...

Beer Bar Burgled On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway, Liquor Worth ₹30,690 Stolen

Beer Bar Burgled On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway, Liquor Worth ₹30,690 Stolen

Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj’s Teachings Of Unity & Morality Remain Timeless: CM Devendra Fadnavis In...

Sant Wamanbhau Maharaj’s Teachings Of Unity & Morality Remain Timeless: CM Devendra Fadnavis In...