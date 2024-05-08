'There Is No East Pune, South Pune,' Asserts X User; Netizens Agree

Representative Image | File Photo

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Aditya Damle, recently took to the microblogging site and raised an issue that many Punekars would have had in their minds for long.

Damle wrote, "There is no East Pune, South Pune, etc. Pune doesn’t work that way. It works in Mumbai but not here (sic)."

Ppl coming for outside and settling in my city need start pronouncing the names of the areas of the city properly. Secondly there is no east pune, south pune etc etc. Pune doesn’t work that way. It works in Mumbai but not here. 🙏 — Aditya Damle (@Adityadamle) May 6, 2024

Netizens agreed with Damle and attributed it to "builders' influence."

One user wrote, "Builders have done it; Pune never worked this way. New people would come in and follow those standards obviously. Ye Koregaon Park Annex kya hai? Kharadi Annex kya hai? (sic)."

Another commented, "What works in Pune is Annexe or Next. We don't recognise roads & chowks by their actual names. Tanaji Malusare Marg is still Sinhgad Road. Also, long after the landmarks are gone, we still recognise the places with the original names, e.g. Mehendale Garage. Aadat dal lo bhai (sic)."

"I never heard South or West in Pune, but have seen that is Flat listing on websites like MagicBricks and also Seen Volkswagen showroom on Baner Pune Uni road mentioned as Volkswagen Pune West (sic)," wrote a third user.

A fourth user commented, "Aditya, I slightly agree to disagree, particularly with the terminology of East & West of Pune. I learned this from the Real Estate Industry of Pune and their employees who use it very frequently. Over the period such terms spread and become a part of Lingo (sic)."

