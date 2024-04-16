Tempo Driver To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Pune, Food Delivery Professional In Fray From Shirur | File Photo

The Pune-based Gig Workers Union has revealed its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in four constituencies across the district, along with unveiling their election manifesto.

Sharad Pawar, a 36-year-old autorickshaw driver, is set to run independently in Baramati, while a 39-year-old tempo driver will compete in Pune. In Shirur, 29-year-old Swapnil Londe, a food delivery professional, will contest the seat, and 37-year-old Santosh Walgudi, a cab driver, will represent Maval.

Their manifesto outlines five key objectives aimed at securing rights for gig workers. Firstly, they aim to halt the issuance of auto and taxi permits. Secondly, the union plans to dissolve online aggregator fleets and advocate for the enforcement of declared taxi fares. Thirdly, they seek to double the income of gig workers employed by platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Urbanclap, while advocating for the introduction of the Maharashtra Gig Workers Act in Parliament.

Moreover, the manifesto addresses the issue of hefty fines imposed by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on tempo drivers operating under companies like Porter. Finally, the union proposes to establish around 2,447 labour help centres and facilitate the Gharkul scheme (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna), providing affordable housing for laborers in Pune.

Keshav Kshirsagar, the union's president, emphasised that their decision to field candidates in the elections was driven by the lack of attention to gig worker welfare issues in mainstream political manifestos.