'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Honours Legacy of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal: Punit Balan Thanks Randeep Hooda For Fulfilment Of Promise |

Actor Randeep Hooda's latest film, "Swatantra Veer Savarkar," has recently hit the screens, offering viewers a glimpse into the historical significance of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal. This portrayal marks the fulfillment of a promise made by Hooda to the trustee and head of the festival of the Mandal, Punit Balan, prior to the film's production.

In 2022, Randeep Hooda visited Rangari Bhavan and himself learned about the rich tradition of Ganeshotsav during the freedom struggle, its importance to the freedom movement, and the history behind it. At that time, he also promised Punit Balan that all this history and its relevance to the freedom struggle would be portrayed in his next film, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', which is the biopic of Vinayak Savarkar. "Today that word gets fulfilled," Punit Balan said after watching the movie.

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal holds a pivotal place in Indian history, known as the first public Ganpati of united India. The Mandal's role in fostering unity and contributing to the freedom struggle against the British is highlighted in the film.

In the film, another look-alike idol of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati is depicted, and through this, the rich contribution of the Ganpati Mandal to the freedom struggle is tried to be put in front of the people. It is the motive of the film that, through this, people will learn how the independence movement thrived through the festival.

"The history of 'Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust' is of unique importance to the freedom struggle of India. Actor Randeep Hooda promised to bring this contribution of the trust to more and more people by portraying it in his film. It is a matter of great joy for me as the chief of the trust as well as Bappa's devotees that His word has been fulfilled today. I am very thankful to actor Randeep Hooda for this," said Punit Balan, the trustee and head of festivals of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust.

"Ganeshotsav was started by Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari to build up an armed struggle against the British. The idol of this Bappa is an inspiration, as it is seen killing the demon. Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari wanted to tell us through this idol that the demon at that time was British. This idol in Ganeshotsav gave many revolutionaries the strength to fight against the British. After learning all this history, we decided to use this event in our film," explained Randeep Hooda.

The film aims to educate audiences about the historical significance of Ganeshotsav and inspire patriotism through its portrayal of the Mandal's role in India's independence movement.