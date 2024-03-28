Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan's Visit Spurs Development Initiatives In Loni Village |

Entrepreneur Punit Balan, Chairman of Punit Balan Group (PBG) and Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF), recently visited Loni village in Ambegaon taluka, Pune district to inspect various development projects initiated by IBF. During his visit, he announced the construction of a hostel in Loni in honour of RM Dhariwal and a multi-purpose hall named after Indrani Balan. His wife, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, Director of Manikchand Oxyrich, also accompanied him on this occasion.

IBF is overseeing the construction of a grand school building in Loni, along with the development of a three-crore-litre water storage tank for the village and a surrounding park. Additionally, the RMD Foundation is overseeing the planting of 10,000 trees in the village. The Balan couple personally inspected these ongoing projects.

During a ceremony held in their honour, students of Zilla Parishad Primary School welcomed the guests with traditional beats of dhol-lezim. The couple was felicitated during the event. Punit Balan expressed his commitment to the development of Loni village, considering it a part of his family, and assured sufficient funds for its ongoing projects. Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan pledged to contribute as many trees as needed to enrich the village's greenery.

Furthermore, Punit Balan honored eight students who achieved success in sports competitions during the occasion.

Reflecting on the importance of rural development, Punit Balan stated, "Providing facilities in villages while preserving their rural character and protecting the environment can prevent migration and alleviate pressure on cities. I am committed to fulfilling my social responsibility by contributing to the village's progress, and I trust that the villagers will also extend their cooperation."