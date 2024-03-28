Pune Viral Video: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Touches Feet Of Lok Sabha Election Opponent Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil | Video Screengrab

Shirur MP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader, Amol Kolhe, is currently engrossed in his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His opponent, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, has also commenced his campaign to secure his fourth term as an MP.

On Thursday, the two leaders encountered each other. In a gesture of respect, Kolhe touched Adhalrao Patil's feet, showcasing that Maharashtra's cultural values persist despite the political dynamics in the state.

Adhalrao Patil on Tuesday joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP at a party gathering held in Manchar.

"I welcome Adhalrao Patil and other leaders to the NCP. I am confident that everyone will work together during the elections in Pune district to ensure victory for Mahayuti nominees," said Pawar.

Pawar urged NCP workers to rally behind Patil to secure victory against Kolhe.

Taking a dig at Kolhe, known for his roles as Chhatrapati Shivaji in Marathi serials, Pawar remarked that while one may excel in delivering dialogues in movies and plays, the true test of an MP lies in working diligently for the people, a quality Adhalrao Patil possesses.

Pawar alleged that Kolhe had approached him and expressed a desire to resign when the NCP was united. "He (Kolhe) had informed me that politics was not his forte and that his priority was acting. If you never intended to work, why did you enter politics and become an MP?" Pawar questioned.

He further claimed that Kolhe is often unavailable to the people of Shirur. "You need an MP who will consistently be accessible to the people, and Adhalrao Patil embodies that quality," Pawar emphasised.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kolhe secured victory over Adhalrao Patil by a margin of over 58,000 votes.