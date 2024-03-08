SPPU Security Tightens Surveillance On Unauthorised Hostel Residents In Response To Student Accommodation Shortage

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The security department of Savitribai Phule Pune University has sent a letter to the Hostel Rector, urging them to investigate and take action against students residing illegally in hostel premises.

Rectors should be present during the inspection of all hostels. It has been reported that disciplinary action will be taken against students found harboring unauthorised residents, who are suspected to be parasitic.

The university has a total of ten hostels, and concerns regarding regulations and facilities have been raised in recent days. Incidents of violence within various student organisations have also been observed. The administration had previously imposed Section 144 within the university premises.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a research student, Rahul Sasane, said, "The number of hostel accommodations is less, according to student counting, leaving many students to withdraw their study due to a lack of proper accommodation. Students who cannot find accommodation elsewhere are forced to compromise their education due to the high cost of room rents. Students, who do not have admission in any department of the university, are residing in hostels, disrupting peace and order. The students are demanding accommodation, while the action is being taken against those harbouring unauthorised residents."

On the basis of anonymity, a student said, "Few outsiders reside in the hostel; they drink here and fight with other students. We welcome the action, and the inspection should happen once a week regularly."

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Suresh Bhosale, Security Director, SPPU said, "We have received notice to the hostel rectors to investigate the matters thoroughly. If any unauthorised person is found residing in hostel premises, they will be punished."

Varsha Wankhede, Chief Rector of SPPU addressed, "We conduct regular inspections; however, no unauthorised student has been found yet. For authorised students, we have proper accommodation."

Speaking to Free Press Journal, a student, Bala Misal, said, "Various courses and departments have increased in the university. However, the accommodation hostels remain the same. No new infrastructure has been developed. Students who have taken admission in the university are forced to stay with other colleagues in illegal hostels. Apart from removing them, the authority should construct more buildings for student accommodation."