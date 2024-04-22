Speed Limit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Increased; Installation Of 400 CCTV Cameras Planned | FPJ Photo

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Maharashtra, Sukhwinder Singh, has issued a notice regarding new speed limits for vehicles on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, commonly known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. These new limits have been determined based on a comprehensive survey conducted by a team of experts.

The revised speed limits will be applicable across the 94-kilometre stretch of the expressway, including both the plain areas and the ghat sections. The speed limits vary according to vehicle categories, with adjustments made to ensure safety and efficiency.

As per the revised speed limits, for vehicles falling under the M-1 category, which includes vehicles with up to eight passengers including the driver, the speed limit is 100 km per hour in plain areas and 60 km per hour in ghat sections. For vehicles carrying nine or more passengers (M-2 and M-3 category vehicles), the speed limit is 80 km per hour in plain areas and 40 km per hour in ghat sections. Similarly, the speed limit for goods vehicles (all N categories) is 80 km per hour in plain areas and 40 km per hour in ghat sections.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Lata Phad, Superintendent of State Highway Police, Pune division, said, "We have increased the speed limit of M-1 category vehicles from 50 km per hour to 60 km per hour in ghat areas. This will result in fewer fines for vehicles and lead to fewer accidents as drivers would be able to better control their vehicles."

Meanwhile, around 400 cameras are to be installed to keep a tab on the vehicles.

Phad said, "CCTV cameras are insufficient on the Expressway. Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS) is a new programme, in which around 400 cameras will be installed. These cameras will be placed in both ghat and plain areas. They are high-tech and will monitor the speed of vehicles in all areas."

These decisions have been taken after a joint meeting of the higher officials of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Raigad division, and Pune division highway officials.