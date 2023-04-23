Special train on Friday from Pune under Dekho Apna Desh initiative; here's itinerary | IRCTC

Furthering the concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as envisioned by the central government, Indian Railways is all set to launch the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra from Pune on Friday for interested pilgrims.

The train is fully booked to capacity.

Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena.

9-night - 10-day tour

These theme-based trains have been conceptualized to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of Bharat to domestic tourists as well as to international tourists.

The 9-night - 10-day tour commencing from Pune will cover the important religious destinations of Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in which the visitors will get to see the most famous temples and other pilgrimage places such as Jagannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple at Puri, Kali Bari at Kolkata and Ganga Sagar, Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghaat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

IRCTC, the professional tourism and hospitality arm of Indian Railways, is offering this all-inclusive tour.

The Package

The package includes meals, road transfers and sightseeing in buses, accommodation arrangement as per itinerary, service of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping besides various on-board entertainment activities planned for the tourists.

With a composition of 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 3 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC- 2 Tier coach, the tour package is offered across 3 categories: Economy, Comfort and Deluxe and provides bookings of 750 passengers with the majority in the economy segment standard category.

