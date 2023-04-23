NCP MP Supriya Sule visits accident site Pune-Bengaluru Highway after 4 people killed; watch video | ANI

Four people were killed and 22 others injured after a truck rammed into a bus in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said.

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule reached the accident site on the Pune–Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule reach the accident site on the Pune–Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city



Four people were killed and 22 others got injured in the accident. All are under treatment. https://t.co/ukAayt5pNS pic.twitter.com/elpR0de2yY — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

Collision took place between a truck and a private bus

The collision took place between a truck and a private bus on the Highway early Sunday morning.

"Four dead, 22 others injured in a collision between a truck and a private bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Narhe area of Pune city around 3 am today," a police official informed.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the police added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on April 15, 12 people were killed and over 25 persons were injured after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad.

According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) "There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus." Passengers of the bus belonged to an organization from the Goregaon area that had gone to Pune for an event and was on a return trip.