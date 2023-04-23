11k mangoes for Bappa: Akshaya Tritiya celebration at Pune's Dagdusheth Temple captured in video | Anand Chaini

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune held its annual mango festival on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The festival saw Lord Ganesha being offered 11,000 mangoes.

After the mango festival, the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple trust distributed the mangoes offered to Lord Ganesha to various NGOs and Sassoon Hospital. The offering was made by Mandar Desai of the mango merchant Desai Bandhu Ambevale.

The air was filled with the sweet scent of mangoes, and the sight of the decorated temple was captured by visitors and media personnel alike.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated in the month of Vaisakha and is considered to be one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar. The festival was organized with several other programs to mark the occasion.