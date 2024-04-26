'Smooth Process,' Say Pune Citizens Who Updated Their Voter IDs

'Smooth Process,' Say Pune Citizens Who Got Changes Made In Their Voter ID | File Photo

Pune has evolved into a bustling metropolis over the years, boasting world-class education and serving as a hub for various industries. Due to this, the city attracts people from across the country, leading to significant migration. Consequently, it becomes essential for these newcomers to update their voter IDs. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Pune, we spoke to a few people who recently got changes made in their voter IDs. They unanimously described that it was a "smooth process".

Chirag Barjatya, Founder, PFC Club, who has been living in the city for the last eight years, recently updated his voter ID. "Last time, I travelled to my hometown Ajmer to vote, but now as I am a resident of Pune, I felt it is my responsibility to vote here for the problems I am facing on a daily basis. Hence, I decided to get the constituency changed in my voter ID." "I did this via the Election Commission portal, uploaded my Aadhar Card as address proof and got a digital copy of my new voter ID within four days. This process was smooth, and the website was easy to navigate," he added.

Gustav Sha, an IT professional, got the constituency updated in his voter ID and initiated the same for his wife. "The online process is smooth. Some said it might take two to three months for the changes to reflect and wouldn't happen in time for me to cast my vote in Pune. Luckily, all it took was 10 minutes of my time, a notarised rent agreement, and it was done in two weeks. I was very impressed with the efficiency. Now it remains to be seen if I receive the physical voter ID card on time or have to take a printout and cast my vote." When asked why he felt the need to get his constituency changed, Sha said, "This is an important election, but travelling to my hometown Durgapur on the voting date wasn't feasible."

Prateek Singh, a software engineer, is already a Pune voter, but he got changes made in the voter IDs of his parents as they moved to the city recently. "I studied here, got a job, and then stayed back. After a few years, I asked my parents to come to Pune, which they agreed to. However, to vote in this Lok Sabha polls, they needed to change their constituency. It took very little time to do it. Now, they are eligible to vote in Pune."

The voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13.

Pune Lok Sabha seat:

This constituency encompasses six Assembly constituencies - Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, and Kasba Peth.

Breakdown of voters:

Vadgaon Sheri - 4,63,671 voters (2,41,053 males, 2,22,515 females, and 103 third-gender)

Shivajinagar - 2,76,920 voters (1,40,574 males, 1,36,304 females, and 42 third-gender)

Kothrud - 4,10,634 voters (2,15,359 males, 1,95,255 females, and 20 third-gender)

Parvati - 3,39,375 voters (1,73,847 males, 1,65,436 females, and 92 third-gender)

Pune Cantonment - 2,80,400 voters (1,43,045 males, 1,37,322 females, and 33 third-gender)

Kasba Peth - 2,76,389 voters (1,36,979 males, 1,39,373 females, and 34 third-gender)

Contestants - Murlidhar Mohol (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress), Vasant More (VBA)