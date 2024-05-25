SHOCKING: Pune Municipal Corporation Health Chief Suspended Amid Allegations Of Sexual, Mental Harassment By Female Colleague | File Photo

The Maharashtra government has suspended Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health chief Dr Bhagwan Pawar, who has been accused of financial irregularities, as well as sexual and mental abuse of a female colleague during his tenure in Pune and Satara districts.

The inquiry was formed on April 29, and a preliminary report has found substance in the allegations levelled against Pawar.

Pawar was appointed to the post on March 11, 2023, by the state government for two years. However, after five months on September 5, he was relieved from his duties and transferred to Mumbai. Following the unaccepted transfer, Pawar approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal requesting a reconsideration of the decision. The tribunal, on October 19, reinstated Pawar as PMC health officer.

The letter reads, "Dr Bhagwan Antu Pawar, District Health Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune, has rendered significant services in Pune and Satara, and various serious complaints have been received against him at these places, necessitating a fair investigation. Accordingly, now, in the exercise of the power conferred under Rule 4 (1) (a) of the Governor of Maharashtra (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, Dr Bhagwan Pawar is suspended with immediate effect and shall remain suspended till further orders."

"During the period in which this order is in force, Pawar, will have his headquarters at District Hospital, Nandurbar, and as per the said provision, he cannot leave the headquarters without the prior permission of the competent authorities," it added.

Meanwhile, PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale stated that a departmental inquiry will be conducted. “A departmental inquiry will be conducted on Pawar, after which a final decision will be taken. Also, the municipal administration has been informed that the state government has ordered the suspension of Pawar."