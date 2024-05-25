 Pune Porsche Crash Case: BJP RS MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Action Against Illegal Pubs, Bars, Rooftop Hotels
Pune Porsche Crash Case: BJP RS MP Medha Kulkarni Demands Action Against Illegal Pubs, Bars, Rooftop Hotels

This comes amid a growing call for justice for the two IT professionals who were mowed down by a teen driving a Porsche in Kalyani Nagar on May 19

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
X/@Medha_kulkarni

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Saturday said she met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and demanded strict action against illegal pubs, bars, and rooftop hotels operating in the city. This comes amid a growing call for justice for the two IT professionals who were mowed down by a teen driving a Porsche in Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "Met PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale yesterday and demanded strict and swift action be taken against illegal pubs, bars, and rooftop hotels. Simultaneously, encroachments on roads, food stalls, nightlife, and the inconvenience caused to citizens due to this were discussed and demanded was action. Also, raised voice against unauthorised hoardings, structurally unaudited mobile towers, underground cable networks, and the resulting accidents. Citizens from different areas attended and participated in the discussion and raised their questions."

The MP earlier met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and urged him to take action against illegal pubs, bars, and rooftop hotels. She noted that the police are ignoring many illegal activities in the city, resulting in security threats. "Pune residents are deeply dissatisfied with the police administration," she added.

With regard to the Porsche crash case, the BJP leader has demanded strict action against the accused and asserted that juvenile laws need to be reviewed as minors are using them to get away with serious crimes.

