 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Man Dials Police Control Room To 'Congratulate' On Cop Suspensions (AUDIO)
The case has also been transferred to Pune Police’s Crime Branch

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police | File Photo

Pune Police suspended two of its officers on Friday for dereliction of duty in connection with the Porsche crash in which two techies from Madhya Pradesh were killed.

The two officers, Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Inspector Vishwanath Todkar, are both attached to the Yerawada Police Station, under which Kalyani Nagar, where the accident took place, falls.

According to officials, Jagdale and Todkar were present in the police station at the time of the accident at around 2:30am on May 19. They have been accused of dereliction of duty, besides failing to inform the wireless control room about the incident in time.

Meanwhile, a man called the police control room and "congratulated" them on suspending the cops. The audio of this conversation is being circulated widely on social media.

"I am feeling very good about the suspension of the two cops. My name is Vicky. I am calling from Chandan Nagar. I just called to inform you that I am feeling very good after the two cops were suspended. Congratulations. They deserved to get suspended," the man is heard saying.

Moreover, the case has also been transferred to Pune Police’s Crime Branch. The probe was earlier with the Yerwada Police Station.

