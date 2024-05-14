Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling Station |

A Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party candidate and three others were booked for allegedly recording videos inside a polling station in the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

An offence under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of Peoples' Act was registered against BJKP nominee Narayan Ankushe, contesting from the Shirur constituency, and three others.

"Ankushe entered the polling station in the Mundhwa area and objected to another candidate carrying a voters' list and a piece of paper on which the latter's name was written. He alleged that his opponent was trying to campaign inside the polling station and started recording a video using his phone," said Ajay More, Returning Officer, Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the rules, video shooting or photography is not allowed inside polling stations.

According to provisional figures provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a 51.25% voter turnout was recorded in Shirur, significantly lower than 2019’s 59.44%.

The Ambegaon Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout — 61%, followed by 56.35% in Junnar, 55.29% in Khed-Alandi, 46.21% in Bhosari and 45.36% in Hadapsar.

The contest was prominently between NCP(SP) candidate Amol Kolhe and NCP nominee Shivajirao Adhalrao.