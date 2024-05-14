 Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling Station
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling Station

Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling Station

According to provisional figures provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a 51.25% voter turnout was recorded in Shirur, significantly lower than 2019’s 59.44%

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling Station |

A Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party candidate and three others were booked for allegedly recording videos inside a polling station in the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

An offence under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of Peoples' Act was registered against BJKP nominee Narayan Ankushe, contesting from the Shirur constituency, and three others.

Read Also
'Karve Road To Kartavya Path': Day After Polling, Banner Congratulating 'MP' Murlidhar Mohol Comes...
article-image

"Ankushe entered the polling station in the Mundhwa area and objected to another candidate carrying a voters' list and a piece of paper on which the latter's name was written. He alleged that his opponent was trying to campaign inside the polling station and started recording a video using his phone," said Ajay More, Returning Officer, Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the rules, video shooting or photography is not allowed inside polling stations.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Cheap Places To Go For Vacation Near Pune
article-image

According to provisional figures provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a 51.25% voter turnout was recorded in Shirur, significantly lower than 2019’s 59.44%.

The Ambegaon Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout — 61%, followed by 56.35% in Junnar, 55.29% in Khed-Alandi, 46.21% in Bhosari and 45.36% in Hadapsar.

Read Also
'Pune Is Sex Capital Of India,' Says X User; 'No, It’s Bengaluru,' Counter Others
article-image

The contest was prominently between NCP(SP) candidate Amol Kolhe and NCP nominee Shivajirao Adhalrao.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Suryadatta National School Achieves 100% Result In CBSE Class X And XII Exams; 42 Students...

Pune: Suryadatta National School Achieves 100% Result In CBSE Class X And XII Exams; 42 Students...

Latur: Podar International School Achieves 100 Per Cent Pass Rate in CBSE Exams

Latur: Podar International School Achieves 100 Per Cent Pass Rate in CBSE Exams

Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling...

Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party Candidate Booked For Recording Video In Polling...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sachin Bhosale Arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sachin Bhosale Arrested

Pune Shocker! Woman Duped in Black Magic Scam, Blackmailed with Nude Photos Clicked after Drugged...

Pune Shocker! Woman Duped in Black Magic Scam, Blackmailed with Nude Photos Clicked after Drugged...