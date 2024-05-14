PHOTOS: 10 Cheap Places To Go For Vacation Near Pune

By: Aakash Singh | May 14, 2024
Around Pune, there are many destinations to spot Fireflies in Velhe near Varasgaon dam
Luxury or budget-friendly camping spots near Pawna lake are famous among youngsters
Pexel
Lavasa is located near Pune. The city holds many lakes in its heart, making it another tourist place
X/@desi_thug1
Mahabaleshwar near Pune is one of the best hill stations in the state with cheap options for stay
Mulshi Dam stands out as an ideal destination for outings with both family and camping
Lonavla is also one of the favorite destinations among Punekars for its pleasant weather
Historic Sinhagad fort provides cheapest and closest option for Punekars for a trek or one-day trip
Located at 120.2 km from Pune, Matheran is known for its sustainable tourism and budget-friendly stays
The Koyna backwaters run for 80 kms from the dam wall to Tapola near MAhabaleshwar. This area boasts evergreen forests, ripe with fruit trees and cheaper hotels