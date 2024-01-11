Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Two Arrested For Supplying Pistols To Accused - Get Latest Updates Here | PTI Photo

The Pune city police's crime branch arrested two individuals, Dhananjay Maruti Vatkar (25) from Karad and Satish Sanjay Shedge (28) from Mulshi, for supplying pistols to the accused in the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. It has been revealed that the shooters practiced firing in the Mulshi area on at least two occasions before the crime. Additionally, it came to light that the accused deliberately shot Mohol in view of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera to instill terror.

Eight individuals, including practicing advocates Ravindra Vasatrao Pawar and Sanjay Rambhau Udhan, are currently in police custody in connection with the murder. The other six accused are Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar (20), Namdev Mahipati Kangude (25), Amit alias Amar Maruti Kangude (24), Chandrakant Shahu Shelke (22), Vinayak Santosh Gavhankar (20), and Vitthal Kisan Gandhle (34).

Meanwhile, the prosecution informed the court on Wednesday that it has added Criminal Conspiracy (120 B) sections against the eight suspects arrested. The suspects were produced before the court on Wednesday after the expiry of their police custody amid tight security, and the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) JM Chouhan extended their custody till January 17.

Earlier, the Pune city police's crime branch took over the investigation into the murder, appointing Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe as the investigation officer.

In court, Tambe emphasised that the scope of the offense goes beyond the eight arrested accused and expressed the need to identify the mastermind behind the crime. He added that they have sought bank statements of the accused.