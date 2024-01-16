Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Police Says Gangster Ganesh Marne Is Mastermind; Five Accused Sent To 5-Day Custody |

Two accused arrested in the Sharad Mohol murder case, Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas Marne were produced in court on Tuesday. The court granted 5 days of police custody.

The accused were arrested by the crime branch team on Sunday from Panvel.

Police also said that the gangster Ganesh Marne is the mastermind behind the murder conspiracy. They mentioned that Marne was called for inquiry several times, but he did not appear. Also, many accused had undergone firing practices, and the police said that they want to know their names and other details, hence the demand for police custody.

Searching for the other mastermind: Police

The case's investigating officer, ACP Sunil Tambe, demanded police custody, stating to the court, "The accused Vitthal Shelar is the mastermind of the crime, and another mastermind is absconding. Our police are searching for the other mastermind. The murder planning meeting occurred a month ago, and both accused were present at the meeting. We have to find out how many more are involved and gather more details about the main mastermind."

ACP Sunil Tambe said he has some serious leads about the case but did not disclose them in court. He submitted the case diary to the court, and based on that, the court granted police custody.

The accused's lawyer argued in court, claiming no involvement of the accused, and that the remand is under the influence of media trial.

"The case received media coverage, and police officials are interested in gaining fame through media exposure. The police had called both accused for inquiries many times, and they cooperated with every inquiry. Therefore, it is questioned how they can be listed as absconding accused. The defence argues that the police deliberately included both accused in the crime," he said.

ACP Tambe countered the accused advocate's argument, stating, "We have found some involvement and facts about the case. We can't disclose them, but we need police custody based on the grounds of the case."