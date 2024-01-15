Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Hindutva Leader Milind Ekbote Seeks NIA Probe Citing Terrorism Angle |

Milind Ekbote of Samast Hindu Aghadi has demanded that gangster Sharad Mohol’s murder case be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Citing a terrorism angle, Ekbote expressed dissatisfaction with the Pune police’s probe and highlighted Mohol’s links to a cow protection campaign and his role in the killing of terrorist Katil Siddiqui in Yerawada jail.

Ekbote, a Hindutva leader, is accused of instigating violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, when thousands had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle fought between the British Army and the Peshwa forces.

Mohol's murder is international conspiracy: Ekbote

Terming Mohol’s murder an international conspiracy, Ekbote has announced a morcha on January 28, starting from Kinara Hotel and concluding at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kothrud.

He has criticised the Pune police for failing to apprehend the mastermind even after 12 days, citing the unavailability of crucial evidence like CCTV footage from Kinara Hotel and the use of a foreign-made pistol. Ekbote has also accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of downplaying the incident.

Mohol murder case

Mohol, a history-sheeter with cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder and murder registered against his name, was shot at by three persons near his house in Sutardara in the Kothrud area on January 5. He died hours later in a hospital from bullet wounds in the chest and shoulder.

Mohol (40) rose to fame after he and his aide were accused in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail here. He was later acquitted in the case.

As per police, Mohol, who hailed from a Mutha village in Mulshi tehsil, was associated with history-sheeter Sandip Mohol, who was killed by the rival Kishor Marne gang in 2006.

Sharad Mohol took the reins of the Mohol gang and avenged the murder of Sandip by killing Kishor Marne in October 2010.