Pune: Man Kills Wife, Files Missing Report To Mislead Police, Now Held For Murder

Pune: Man Kills Wife, Files Missing Report To Mislead Police, Now Booked For Murder |

The Lonikand police on Monday arrested a man, in connection with his wife's murder, who initially reported a missing person case at the police station.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the husband had killed his wife. In an attempt to mislead the police, he had filed a missing person case. The Lonikand police station has now filed a murder case against the husband and taken him into custody. The murder case was registered on Sunday night.

According to police information, the deceased woman has been identified as Lalita Amol Singh Jadhav, aged 38, and the arrested accused is named Amol Singh Murali Jadhav, aged 26. The accused had married his wife under family and societal pressure, despite the wife being older than him. The husband, displeased with the marriage, had pressured his wife for a divorce, but she was unwilling to agree.

Here's how he killed her

As per police reports, the accused had planned the murder of his wife. On October 28, he took his wife to Mandhar Devi temple under the pretext of seeking blessings. Booking an OLA cab, he instructed the driver to park the cab and wait for them. Subsequently, the couple walked towards the temple through a hill route. At a certain point, he pushed his wife, causing her to get stuck 20 feet down the hill. The accused descended, strangled his wife using a saree, and then disposed of the body in the hilly area below. It was later discovered by the police that the husband had intentionally killed his wife and subsequently filed the missing person case at the police station.