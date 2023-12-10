Sena (UBT) Will Win At Least Three Assembly Seats In Pune: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said at least three MLAs of his party will be elected from Pune in the next year's assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Adding to this, he confidently asserted, "We guarantee that Pune's next MP will not be from the BJP."

In 2019 assembly polls, despite a robust base in Pune district, Shiv Sena faced disappointment by not securing any seats in the district. Pune district comprises 21 assembly constituencies, with eight in Pune, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 10 in Pune rural. Notably, Sena lost Junnar, Khed, Purandar, and Pimpri, which it held in 2014, with the seats going to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

The Sena leader claimed that it was expected that the BJP would lose in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as he did not see "Modi wave" anywhere during the recently held assembly elections.

"Hold just one election with ballot paper (instead of through EVMs) and then the country will accept the result, whatever it may be," he said.

Addressing future scenarios, Raut emphasised Shiv Sena's strength, likening it to a formidable ocean and asserting, "Shivsena is a Turbulent ocean; it's a tide. It can never face a low tide."

Concerns about Modi's return to power

Expressing concerns about Modi's return to power, he warned of potential threats to the country's independence and democracy. Raut also criticised the Maharashtra Assembly chief, alleging a breach of the constitution by accommodating 40 MLAs, emphasising that the individual is not the Assembly speaker for him.

Sena leader Sushma Andhare raised concerns about the allocation of taxpayer funds in sessions and urged discussions on public welfare rather than focusing on Nawab Malik.

Sushma Andhare emphasized that if substantial amounts of taxpayers' money are allocated to sessions, the discussions should prioritise public welfare. Instead, the focus seems to be on Nawab Malik. She also slammed Devendra Fadnavis for choosing people carefully, as she added that Mohit Kambhoj, who is facing hundreds of charges, is teaching them. She also said that Vajpayee's BJP is not left anymore.

While in Solapur on Sunday, Raut stated if they get the support of Prakash Ambedkar, the path to victory will become easier. Additionally, Raut raised a question about whether Fadnavis has granted power of attorney to Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to oppose Manoj Jarange Patil. Raut further asserted that Prakash Ambedkar would play a leading role in the battle to safeguard the country, expressing these views during his speech in Solapur.