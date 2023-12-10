Pune: Opposition Mounts Against PMPML's Double-Decker Bus Plan, Former Corporator Labels Proposal 'Ridiculous

The PMPML that has proposed launching 20 double-decker buses in the city soon has received sharp criticism from the local corporator of Aundh, Pashan area who has now submitted his demand to the transport body.

Talking to the Free Press Journal (FPJ) Sunny Vinayak Nimhan, former corporator, Aundh, Pashan area, who opposed the proposal of PMPML's 80 crore project of launching the double-decker buses in Pune city said, "The proposal of bringing the double-decker buses is a flop idea. Pune people need interconnectivity and easy pick-up and drops. This proposal of the government body is ridiculous. We already have so many flyovers getting constructed, underpass tunnels being proposed, BRTs, and much more. We hardly have space left to run the double-decker buses on the roads."

"How are the buses going to ply in Peth areas; areas where common commuters need to be dropped?" he asked.

'Transport body needs to plan'

The transport body needs to plan, they need to understand the city 15 years ahead. We have been on a spree of breaking flyovers and building them again and breaking the BRT lanes and building them back. There is no study of the city's transport system, he said.

"I have submitted a request to the PMPML to cancel the proposal and introduce mini buses that can ply in small areas of the city where commuters can easily be picked up and dropped. Rather than bringing in 20 double-deckers on roads, bring 100 mini-buses in a Rs 80 crore budget. This will help the citizens with public transport in a much better way," he added.

Imagine the double-deckers on the roads under the flyovers, metro stations, Patil estate area, Swargate road, Shivajinagar Chowk, Alka Talkies Chowk and many other areas, it is just not possible for them to run those huge buses. It is an inconvenience for the city, he said.

"In the past, 30 years ago, we did have double-deckers, what happened to them? So now why make the same mistake again?" he questioned matter-of-factly.