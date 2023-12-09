Pune: ‘Problem With Our Society Is We Don’t Listen To Others,’ Says CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | PTI/File Image

The problem with our society is that we do not listen to others, said Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday. CJI was speaking at the 20th convocation ceremony of the Symbiosis International (Deemed) University in Pune.

The CJI also advised the graduating students to be kind to themselves and while showing commitment to work, make time for family, friends and self.

CJI said: “The power of listening to others is important in every sphere of life. It is enormously liberating to yield that space to others. The problem with our society is that we are not listening to others...we are listening only to ourselves.”

Have the audacity to listen to others: CJI

By having the audacity to listen one concedes that the individual may not have all the right answers but is willing to explore and find them, the CJI said, adding it also gives a chance to break "our own echo chambers" and "give us a newer understanding of the world around us". He said: “Life has a peculiar way of teaching us. Let humility, courage and integrity be your companions in this journey.”

Saying that there was nothing wrong with people striving for an affluent life, however, the CJI said the process should be value-ridden and there should be no compromise on principles and values.

"Success is measured not only by popularity but by a commitment to a higher purpose, to nation, to customers, removing barriers and creating an inclusive community. The only recipe to success is hard work,” CJI underlined.

Youth are not afraid to ask questions, says CJI

The CJI said people of his generation when they were young were taught not to ask too many questions but that has now changed and the youth now are not afraid to ask questions and quell their intuition.

The CJI said that he recently saw an Instagram reel of a young girl raising concerns over the poor condition of roads in her residential vicinity. “As I saw that reel, my mind went back to the year 1848 when the first girls' school was established here in Pune. The tribute goes to Savitribai Phule who encouraged education despite violent patriarchal tendencies. When Savitribai Phule went to school, she used to carry an extra saree as villagers used to throw garbage at her,” he added.

Chandrachud advises students to make time for family, friends as well

On a concluding note, the CJI advised the students that while showing commitment to work, it is very important to be kind yourself and also make time for yourself.

“Be kind to people around you and most of all, be kind to yourself. Only the right choices you will make, will be the choices you make for yourselves,” he said, adding: “You will have to show commitment to work, but alongside make time for family, friends, and most important for all, make time for yourselves.”

“You will have a lifetime of work, but it must never be at your wellbeing… If you don't let your body rest, it (body) will pick (time for rest) for you and it won't be as per your schedule,” CJI concluded.