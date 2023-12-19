Satara Police Banish Family of Four, Including Two Sons, and Parents, Involved in Illegal Liquor Sales | Representative Image

Satara Police have ordered externment of a family of four including two sons and their parents, who are selling illegal liquor along with their parents in the Bhujan area of Satara district and after taking repeated action against them, this 'business' has not been stopped.

The wanted individuals include gang leader Ashok Vaman Jadhav (55 years old), along with gang members Savita Ashok Jadhav (48 years old), Amar Ashok Jadhav (23 years old), and Amit Ashok Jadhav (19 years old), all residents of Degaon, Satara.

In Satara district, the police filed cases against the gang leader and gang members for illegal sale of liquor and causing serious injury. Even though a crime was registered in Bhujan Police Station, they did not do anything to stop this 'business'.

Action as per Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act

Therefore, the officers and employees of Bhujan Police Station submitted a proposal to the Deportation Authority and the Office of the Superintendent of Police of Satara to deport the gang as per Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Accordingly, this proposal was investigated by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer and Deputy Superintendent's Office. In this, the accused in this gang started their 'business' again after they came out on bail despite taking legal action against them in the crime filed against them.

Even after that, despite taking preventive measures from time to time, it did not have any effect on them. Also, without improvement, they were continuously committing crimes by doing this business. Also, there was a demand for strict action against these criminals from the general public.

After receiving this demand, Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh has ordered deportation from Satara district for 2 years under section 55 of Maharashtra Police Act.