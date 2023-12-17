Pune Police Initiates MCOCA Action Against Nitin Ranjhunjar Gang

Pune Police Initiates MCOCA Action Against Ranjhunjar Gang |

Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has initiated MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) action against Nitin Dattatray Ranzhunjar and two other accomplices.

They are accused of setting fire to six two-wheelers in a garage shed due to a land dispute and causing vandalism in the area. Under the MCOCA, Pune Police, led by Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, has taken action against 101 organised crime gangs.

Incident occurred in Dhayri

The incident occurred near the Ambaimata temple in Dhayri on November 28. The gang, led by Nitin Ranjhunjar, entered a garage amid a land dispute, attempting to harm the watchman with a sharp weapon. They also poured petrol on parked vehicles and set them ablaze, vandalised six other vehicles, ransacked the garage office, and stole cash and a mobile phone. Nitin Ranjhunjar, Kiran Yuvraj Bhilare, and Harshad Namdev Khomene have been arrested, facing charges under IPC 397, 435, 506/2, 34, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Nitin Ranjhunjar, the gang leader, has a history of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murders, theft, robbery, spreading terror, and arson over the past decade.

The investigation is ongoing under the guidance of ACP Appasaheb Shewale. The successful operation involved various police units, including Senior PI Abhay Mahajan, PI Jayant Rajurkar, API Praveen Jadhav, and a team of dedicated police sub-inspectors.