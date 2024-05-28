Satara: Father-Son Duo Brings Relief to Villagers Amid Drought with Free Water Delivery Initiative |

While it is often said that the third world war will be fought over water, water can also bring out the best in people. In one such case, a father and son duo in Satara are providing water by tankers from their own well to villagers suffering from the severe drought in the area.

Their names are Vishnu Vithoba Shinde and his son Balu Shinde of Ambheri, in the Koregaon tehsil.

The severity of the drought has intensified because of decreased rainfall since last year. It has led to severe water shortage for both rural and urban populations.

Water scarcity issues

Many village Gram Panchayat water supply systems have collapsed due to the lack of water, leading to uncertainty about when water will be available. Villagers, including women, girls, and the elderly, are forced to walk long distances in the scorching sun to fetch water. The drought has also led to a lack of work, and many people have had to resort to buying water. Some wealthy individuals are exploiting the situation by selling water at high prices.

In response to this dire situation, Vishnu and Balu Shinde decided to alleviate the water crisis in their village. They use their own funds to draw water from their bores and wells and provide free home delivery to the villagers using their own tankers. Balu Shinde, who is involved in farming with his father, goes from neighborhood to neighborhood, delivering water at his own expense. They distribute almost twenty thousand liters of water daily for free.

The father and son meticulously plan the water distribution from house to house, ensuring that everyone gets enough water. They also encourage others to share whatever water they have from their wells. This generous act brings relief to the villagers. In an era of water scarcity, where people are often reluctant to share even a cup of water, Vishnu and Balu Shinde's free door-to-door water service is commendable and exemplary. Their initiative is widely appreciated, although it highlights the greed of those who exploit the situation for profit.