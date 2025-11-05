Satara: Bar Dancers’ Obscene Party Busted At ‘Varsha Villa’ Near Mahabaleshwar By Panchgani Police | Sourced

Satara: A shocking incident has been exposed at the 'Varsha Villa' bungalow in Satara District near the global tourist destination of Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani. Under the guise of 'singers' and 'female waiters', bar dancers were brought in to perform obscene dances with provocative gestures and revealing clothes to the rhythm of music, officials announced on Tuesday.

In connection with this, Panchgani Police raided the 'Varsha Villa' bungalow and registered a case against 6 people. This includes the hotel owner as well. Police seized items worth ₹18.80 lakh in the raid. This incident has caused a huge stir in this popular tourist spot, often called the 'Kashmir of Maharashtra'.

Panchgani Police Station had received complaints regarding bar dancers performing obscene acts at the 'Varsha Villa' bungalow. While Panchgani Police were secretly gathering information, Satara District Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, Additional Superintendent of Police Vaishali Kadukar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Salunkhe (Wai Division) had instructed a strict crackdown on such malpractices occurring at world-famous tourist destinations like Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani.

Following these instructions, Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar of Panchgani Police Station began an investigation with the help of his colleagues. He received information from his informant that the activity was underway at the 'Varsha Villa' bungalow in Khingar near Mahabaleshwar. Accordingly, Panchgani Police raided the bungalow around 1:00 AM on Monday.

A police official said, “In the bungalow's main hall, we found six bar dancers, brought in from various places by the hotel owner. They were performing obscene dances with suggestive gestures in skimpy clothes in front of approximately five to seven customers. The bar dancers were seen getting close to the customers, and the customers were enjoying the performance and dancing with them.”

Police immediately took action, detained 5 people, and registered a case against a total of 6 people, including the bungalow owner.

During the raid on the 'Varsha Villa' bungalow around 1 AM on Monday, the police seized material evidence, including a sound system, light system, mobile phones, a DVR, and a car, collectively valued at ₹18,80,000.

Assistant Police Inspector Dilip G. Pawar of Panchgani Police Station is conducting further investigation into the case.

The police team involved in the action included API Dilip Pawar, Assistant PSI Kailasnath Rasal, Police Constables Shrikant Kamble, Vitthal Dhaygude, Umesh Lokhande, V.U. Nevase, and Woman Police Constable Shruti Gole.