 Former Minister Vinayakrao Patil Appointed NCP-SP Latur District President
Former Minister Vinayakrao Patil Appointed NCP-SP Latur District President

Vinayakrao Patil further pledged to restore the NCP-SP’s former glory in the district and to work tirelessly to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the common people

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Former Minister Vinayakrao Patil Appointed NCP-SP Latur District President

In a significant political development, former minister Vinayakrao Patil has been appointed as the new district president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Latur. The appointment ceremony took place in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Expressing gratitude for his selection, Vinayakrao Patil said, “I sincerely thank our National President Sharad Pawar, National Working President MP Supriya Sule, State President MLA Shashikant Shinde, and MLA Rohit Pawar for entrusting me with this opportunity and responsibility.”

He further pledged to restore the NCP-SP’s former glory in the district and to work tirelessly to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the common people.

Patil began his political career with the Congress party and was the Cooperation Minister in the then Vilasrao Deshmukh’s cabinet.

Later, he quit Congress and joined the BJP. He contested the assembly election on a BJP ticket from the Ahmedpur constituency. He joined NCP–SP in 2023.

