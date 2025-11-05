Marathwada Crime: Grampanchayat Officer Held For Taking Bribe In Parbhani; Two Arrested For Murder Of Father-Son Duo In Latur

Representational Picture |

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the gram panchayat officer of Khurba village in Manwat taluka in Parbhani district for taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from the complainant to issue a death certificate on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Rangnathrao Muley (50).

A 30-year-old resident of Khurba had applied for the death certificate of his wife with the gram panchayat officer. However, Muley demanded Rs 1,000 for issuing the certificate. As the complainant was not willing to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with the ACB. The ACB team laid a trap in the gram panchayat office premises on Tuesday and caught Muley red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 1,000.

The action was executed under the guidance of ACB Deputy Superintendent Mahesh Pathankar by the team led by Inspector Manisha Pawar.

In another incident, the police have arrested two people allegedly involved in the murder of a father and son at Rudha village of Ahmadpur tehsil in Latur district.

The accused have been identified as Narsingh Bhaurao Shinde (60) and Kerba Narsingh Shinde (22), residents of the same village.

A 70-year-old man and his son were found brutally killed with sharp weapons.

The accused brutally killed Shivraj Nivrutti Surnar (70) and his son Vishwanath Shivraj Surnar (20) with sharp-edged weapons while they were asleep in their farm hut near the village. The horrific incident occurred around midnight on November 3.

According to police, the father and son had gone to sleep in their field, as they did every night, around 9:30 pm. At midnight, unidentified attackers struck them repeatedly on the face, neck, and head with sharp weapons, killing them on the spot.

Later, the killers carried the bodies and dumped them near the village water tank. The accused killed the father and son over a monetary land dispute, the police said.